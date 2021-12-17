Homeless man busted for NYC swastika spree

A 39-year-old homeless man has been arrested for etching swastikas on lower Manhattan landmarks, including the Charging Bull statue near Wall St. and and a pillar outside City Hall, police said Friday.

James Ryan was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. He has one prior arrest for reckless endangerment in 2001.

His alleged swastika spree began Dec. 3 when he drew three of the Nazi symbols at a construction site on Maiden Lane.

Police say 10 days later, he struck again. At 9 a.m., he allegedly spray-painted multiple swastikas on the front and side of luxury apartment building on Wall St.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., he drew the anti-Semitic hate symbol on a pillar outside the entrance to City Hall, authorities say.

Then on Monday, Ryan drew a swastika outside a CVS on Fulton St. at 4 p.m. and then spray painted the bull at about 10:10 p.m.

Ryan, who walks with a limp was captured on surveillance video wearing a poncho as he spray painted the bronze sculpture.