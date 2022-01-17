Homeless man caught as one of the suspects in police roundup

Jan. 17—SUNBURY — A homeless man, who has been wanted by Sunbury police as part of last week's criminal sweep, is now jailed on $100,000 bail, after being captured Sunday.

Farrington Fitch, 42, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on charges of aggravated assault and theft after police said he pulled a knife during robbery of an alleged victim who was giving the man a ride last November.

Police said Fitch asked the man for a ride and when they arrived at the location, Fitch pulled out a knife and stole about $500 and a cellphone before leaving the scene.

Fitch was named as of the wanted individuals in a recent press conference held by law enforcement personnel in Sunbury.

Seven people were named and so far police have been able to capture four of the individuals involved in what District Attorney Tony Matulewicz described as violent crimes.

Police said Fitch was named by the victim after the man told police he picked up Fitch at a gas station after Fitch asked for a ride.

When the man said Fitch asked to use a cellphone and after Fitch completed the calls he deleted the numbers, the man allegedly told police.

When the two arrived at a location off of Race and North Fourth streets, Fitch pulled the knife and demanded the phone and wallet before exiting the vehicle and leaving the scene, police said.

The victim called police and identified Fitch as the suspect, police said.

Fitch will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

Police are still searching for Elijah Simpson, 17, who is listed with a last known address in the 600 block of Catawissa Avenue after police said he committed felony robbery in late December when he allegedly pulled a handgun on a man on Shroyer Avenue and robbed him of $40 and a cellphone.

Hakeem Jefferson, 28, of Rural Avenue, Williamsport, is wanted on charges of felony person not to possess a firearm. Police said they discovered a handgun in a vehicle at the scene of a Jan, 3 shooting that saw two people taken to the hospital following a shooting along Packer Street.

Rodney Steward, 39, of Memorial Acres, is wanted for terroristic threats, stemming from an incident that police said occurred on Dec. 17 at a bar in Sunbury where police said Steward stated he was "going to shoot the bar up" and that he had shot people before and would do it again.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.