Homeless man charged with attack woman after Astros game

Reuters

Next Digital Ltd shares were suspended on Monday after authorities froze assets of its jailed owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal protest in October 2019. The shares will remain on a trading halt ahead of a company announcement regarding the freeze in Lai's assets, including his majority stake in the pro-democracy media publisher, Next Digital said. The move against Lai's assets has raised worries about the future of Next Digital, which he has been keeping afloat with loans, although the company's CEO has said that the frozen assets have no link with its bank accounts.