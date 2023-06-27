Homeless man charged with attempted murder

Jun. 27—A homeless man faces charges of attempted murder along with two other felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly attacking another homeless man with a hammer and later allegedly breaking into an apartment.

Edward Hochrein, 37, was identified by witnesses as the alleged attacker.

Lewiston police responded to a report of a man, later identified as Ryan Williams, 39, injured with a hammer at 9:27 a.m. Friday at a homeless camp in the 600 block of Levee Bypass to the south of the road and the railroad tracks. A witness led an officer to Williams, who was in the fetal position in his tent. Williams' head and the tent was covered in blood and he was breathing but unconscious. Medics arrived and Williams was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers spoke with other witnesses, who allegedly identified Hochrein as the attacker. One witness, who shared the tent with Williams, said he woke up to a commotion between Hochrein and Williams. The witness didn't see Hochrein strike Williams with the hammer, but allegedly saw a green-handled claw hammer in his hand. The witness believed the hammer was his and Hochrein removed it from a toolbox kept in the tent. When Hochrein left the tent he allegedly told the witness "you're next," according to the affidavit.

Before responding to the report of the attack, Lewiston police had been at another call around 9:10 a.m. in the area of Pioneer Park and New Sixth Street, where Hochrein had been taken into custody for allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 200 block of New Sixth Street by kicking in the door. He fled the apartment and was found and arrested at Pioneer Park, where police said he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. During that incident Lewiston police heard about the attack and Hochrein's alleged involvement, according to the affidavit.

When questioned by investigators, Hochrein said he was looking for his girlfriend and believed he found her belongings at the camp. He also believed that the property in Williams' tent belonged to his children. He said that the other person in the tent allegedly stabbed Williams with a knife and hit Williams with the hammer. He said he was trying to protect Williams and took the hammer from the person and left the tent. When asked what he did with the hammer, he said he "chucked it," according to the affidavit.

Hochrein told investigators he went to Pioneer Park because he saw property items he believed belonged to his girlfriend. He also believed that his girlfriend had been stabbed and was in the apartment he allegedly broke into, according to the affidavit.

Hochrein denied striking Williams and allegedly told police "if he had killed someone he would have also killed any witnesses," according to the affidavit. Detectives also noticed various wounds, scrapes and abrasions on his hands and near his armpit.

Another detective went to St. Joe's to follow up on Williams' injuries. He reportedly saw severe trauma on the back of Williams' head with three lacerations and deformation on the back of his skull. Medical personnel said Williams had multiple skull fractures, bleeding inside his skull and potential pieces of brain matter in his hair near the lacerations. Later Williams was taken to the University of Washington Medical Center, in Seattle, where he was considered in serious condition as of Friday, according to the affidavit.

Hochrein was arrested for attempted murder in the first-degree "given the brutality of the attack against a man sleeping in his home" and "the severity of injuries Williams endured," according to the affidavit. Hochrein was also charged with burglary for entering the tent and committing a felony and intimidating a witness, as well as misdemeanor charges for malicious injury to property and unlawful entry in regard to the alleged break in at the apartment.

Hochrein appeared Monday by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for burglary is 10 years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for intimidating a witness is five years in prison as well as a $50,000 fine.

Payton Lawrence represented Hochrein at his initial appearance, but Rick Cuddihy was appointed public defender. On behalf of Hochrein, Lawrence requested he be released on his own recognizance (OR), meaning that he wouldn't have to post bail.

Hochrein has several felony convictions including rape of a child, theft and burglary as well as misdemeanor convictions including assault, domestic battery and animal cruelty. Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Moscrip also noted that Hochrein's criminal history "shows he has a history of violence that is escalating," she said. Prosecution asked for a $500,000 bond given the criminal history and Hochrein's six failures to appear before court, most recently from December 2022. The prosecution also asked for a no-contact order for Williams and the witness.

Seubert granted the $500,000 bond and the no-contact orders, stating that Hochrein "proposes a risk to the community" and she was "not comfortable with an OR release."

