Homeless man charged with baseball bat assault on Joplin's south side

Jul. 7—The Newton County prosecutor's office has charged a 43-year-old homeless man with the baseball bat assault of a man who told police that he had let him stay at his house until he returned there drunk early Tuesday morning.

Capt. William Davis said officers responded at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at 3522 S. Main St. and arrested Chad L. Cargile on charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Davis said David D. Wheeler, 71, called police to report that Cargile, whom Wheeler had been allowing to stay in his home, attacked him with a baseball bat when Cargile returned there in an intoxicated state and Wheeler asked him to leave.

Cargile, who had chased Wheeler from his home with the bat, purportedly tried to flee out the back door of the residence when officers arrived but was stopped and arrested.

Wheeler, who was struck on a forearm by the bat, declined medical attention, Davis said.