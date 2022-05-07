Homeless man charged with credit card fraud

May 6—TUPELO — A Tupelo man was charged with credit card fraud after he reportedly ran up more than $1,500 in fraudulent charged in a very short time.

The victim noticed fraudulent purchases being made on their account and filed a report with police on April 27. The preliminary investigation of video and account information led police to charge Will Sprayberry, 41, of Tupelo with felony credit card fraud. When he was booked into the Lee County Jail May 5, he was described as homeless.

He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

