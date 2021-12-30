Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing outside Brooklyn hotel

A homeless man was charged Wednesday in a fatal stabbing outside a Brooklyn hotel-turned-shelter, police said.

After releasing his name and photo last month, police arrested Daniel Velasquez, 43, for the May 18 slaying of Tayebe Henderson.

Velasquez was arguing with Henderson, 47, near the Artel Hotel, on Malcolm X Blvd. near Broadway in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when Velasquez pulled a blade and knifed Henderson in the chest, cops said.

Henderson ran into the hotel and collapsed in the lobby. The hotel has been doubling as a homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.