Homeless man charged in fatal stabbing in store parking lot near Downtown El Paso

A 23-year-old homeless man was charged Tuesday in the stabbing death in a Speedway convenience store parking lot near Downtown.

Crimes Against Persons detectives charged Jonathon Michael Baclet with murder, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release. A judge issued a $500,000 bond for Baclet, who was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Investigators want to speak with witnesses who left the scene before police arrived.

People who were at the scene who have not yet spoken with detectives are asked to call the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 915-212-4040.

Police said that because of the ongoing investigation and pending statements from witnesses, Baclet’s booking photo would not be released at this time because it might hamper the investigation.

Police said at 5:44 p.m. Monday, officers from the Central Regional Command Center responded to an assault call at the Speedway convenience store parking lot at 715 N. Stanton St.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit and investigators with the Criminalistics Unit responded and found Victor Iram Fernandez, 34, of Central El Paso had been stabbed.

Fernandez was taken to a hospital but later died.

Authorities said Baclet remained at the scene after the stabbing and was placed in custody.

Investigators said a preliminary information found an argument between the two in the store parking lot escalated to a physical altercation in which Fernandez was fatally stabbed.

