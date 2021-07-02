Homeless man charged with fighting with Scranton officers

Jul. 2—A man scuffled with Scranton police officers inside a Hill Section convenience store until he was subdued by another officer with a stun gun, police said.

Trey Anthony Thomas, 27, who is listed as homeless, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other offenses after the incident Wednesday about 11:20 p.m. at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 1429 Mulberry St., police said.

The fight happened after Thomas tried to push away an officer who was attempting to speak with him after police made a traffic stop in the store's parking lot, according to arrest papers.

During the incident, several display racks and shelving units were knocked over, and a bucket of dirty mop water was overturned, requiring the store to be shut down, police said.

Thomas was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge John Pesota and held in Lackawanna County Prison on $20,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. July 9.

— DAVID SINGLETON