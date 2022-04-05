Homeless man charged in Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime spree said he heard voices: court papers

A homeless man accused of assaulting Asian women in an unprovoked hate crime spree told police he suffers from hallucination, new court filings reveal.

“I started having visions and hearing voices a couple of years ago of people insulting me. Everything bad in my life has happened since that started,” Steven Zajonc is quoted as telling cops in newly-unsealed court documents.

Zajonc punched, elbowed and shoved seven Asian women as he made his way from Midtown down to Nolita, then back up to Greenwich Village, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, authorities said.

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to six counts of assault as a hate crime and seven counts of aggravated harassment at his Manhattan Supreme Court arraignment on Monday.

One of the victims was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion, while the others had cuts and bruises on their faces, prosecutors said. The women ranged in age from 19 to 57-years-old, authorities said.

After his March 2 arrest, Zajonc was allegedly acting erratically. “He was screaming and shouting in the cells,” one police source said.

“As alleged, within just three hours, Steven Zajonc selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind – for no other reason than their perceived race,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Zajonc, who was living in a Midtown homeless shelter when he was arrested, said he grew up on Staten Island and lived in Florida, Hawaii, and Kansas, where he served in the military, before he returned to New York.

He is being held on Rikers Island on a $50,000 bond. His lawyer, Michael Feinman, who has said his client is mentally ill, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The assaults were the latest among a surge of anti-Asian attacks on New Yorkers. According to arrest data, the NYPD logged 131 such incidents in 2021, up from 27 in 2020.

From March 2020 through December 2021, the group Stop AAPI Hate received 10,905 reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans nationwide. Chinese Americans report the most incidents, making up nearly 43% of those victims, the coalition claims.

The Manhattan DA said it is currently investigating 27 open hate crime cases for attacks on Asian New Yorkers.