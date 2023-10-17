A homeless man was arrested Tuesday following a string of armed robberies in Augusta on Monday.

Falando Mobley, 35, homeless, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of criminal attempt armed robbery and three counts of possession of a knife during a crime.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to three separate armed robberies Monday night at businesses on Peach Orchard Road, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The businesses included Zaxby's, Church's Chicken and Family Dollar, according to the release.

Mobley was accused of demanding the clerks give him all of the money from their registers while holding his hand in a backpack, indicating he had a firearm, according to the release. He was traveling on foot and was caught by deputies on Lumpkin Road.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homeless man charged with robbing three Augusta businesses