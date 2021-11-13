Homeless man charged with shoving woman to Times Square subway tracks may have been justified, lawyer says

A homeless man jailed Saturday on charges of shoving a woman to the tracks at the Times Square subway station may have been justified in pushing her, the suspect’s lawyer said in court.

Evidence in the case discussed at a hearing appears to back the suspect’s story.

Carlos Ortiz, 32, is accused of assault with intent to injure and reckless endangerment for the incident Friday, after which a group of straphangers grabbed him on the R train platform and rescued the woman from the tracks.

At arraignment Saturday in Manhattan Criminal Court, Ortiz’s bail was set at $5,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

The 36-year-old victim told police that she knew Ortiz, who had confronted her and groped her at an earlier date, police sources with knowledge of the case said. It was not immediately disclosed when that attack took place.

About 1:45 p.m. Friday, the woman spotted Ortiz at the Times Square station and confronted him, chasing him to the northbound platform when Ortiz turned and shoved her onto the tracks just as a train was approaching, officials said.

The motorman managed to stop the train in time and a handful of witnesses helped the woman climb back onto the subway platform, grabbing Ortiz and holding him until police arrived.

Ortiz told police he shoved the woman after she confronted him, said Manhattan Assistant DA Jacqueline Studley.

In court, Studley quoted Ortiz’s words to cops: “She was hitting me, so I pushed her. I’m not injured.”

“There is a video of the complainant [the woman] assaulting or attempting to assault the defendant in the moments preceding the defendant pushing the complainant onto the subway tracks,” Studley said.

“There is also an eyewitness that stated the complainant was striking the defendant prior to the push.”

Ortiz’s lawyer, Francis White of the Legal Aid Society, said prosecutors will have a hard time showing that Ortiz’s shove was not justified.

“We have a situation here where someone fell into the subway as part of the altercation, and so the supposed good Samaritans assumed that the pusher was a mugger and a perpetrator,” White said.

Story continues

“It seems that what really happened is that my client [Ortiz] was accosted by someone and he attempted to protect himself,” White said. “Turns out he was actually confronted — assuming he’s the pusher.”

“It really seems like the people are going to have a difficult time disproving justification,” the lawyer went on.

The woman, a Queens resident, was treated at Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries.

“My client is described in the newspapers as a homeless person — obviously he can’t make bail,” said White.

Even by prosecutors’ theory, the lawyer said, Ortiz is “to some degree a victim.”