Homeless man charged in Sutersville shooting, robbery paroled after guilty plea

Jul. 20—A homeless man was released from jail Monday after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and other offenses in connection with a November 2018 robbery and shooting in Sutersville that left two people wounded.

Chad W. Wolfe, 36, was one of four men charged in connection the incident police said occurred at home on Butterfly Lane as part of a plot to steal from known drug dealers.

According to court records, Wolfe was the driver for the group that first went to Jeannette to retrieve a Kevlar vest, a 9 mm handgun and an Airsoft gun, after which they went to Sutersville where two of the men hid outside and jumped a juvenile male and another man as they entered the residence.

Police said a handgun was fired multiple times and left the juvenile with wounds to his left leg and abdomen. A bullet also grazed the resident's head, according to court documents.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, two robbery offenses and single charges of burglary and conspiracy. He was sentenced to by Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day, in the county jail and an additional seven years on probation.

Attempted murder counts were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Wolfe, who had been in jail since his arrest in February 2019, was paroled Monday and released to the custody of the Pennsylvania State Police. The judge also ordered Wolfe to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week for six months.

Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 29, of Jeannette, the man prosecutors said provided the bulletproof vest and guns for the robbery, pleaded guilty to same charges and was sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison. Charges are pending against Curtis Thomas Everett, 28, of Glassport, and Dylan John Vasko, 24, of Elizabeth.

Police said a fifth member of the group, 24-year-old Jessica Goldsworthy of Elizabeth, has not been seen since the robbery and shooting and is the subject of a missing persons investigation.

According to a report issued in June by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Goldsworthy was last seen in the Sutersville area with four male acquaintances. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance, which is being investigated by state police.

