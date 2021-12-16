A homeless man arrested in connection with a home invasion on Tuesday in the city of Hillsdale appeared in 2B District Court Wednesday afternoon for arraignment.

Allen Wayne Towry, 26, has been charged with first-degree home invasion and attempted home invasion by prosecutors.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Towry attempted to enter a residence on South Howell Street by prying and kicking a door and a short time later he kicked in the door and entered a second residence on the same street.

Towry, who was previously convicted of narcotics violations in 2016, requested he be released to a substance abuse treatment facility on Wednesday during his arraignment. Judge Megan Stiverson said the request may be presented to his attorney for further discussions with the court in the future.

Stiverson set Towry’s bond at $35,000 with 10-percent allowed and granted his request for a court appointed attorney to represent him in the matters.

Towry will appear for preliminary hearings in the next three weeks and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Homeless man charged with Tuesday home invasion