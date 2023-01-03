Homeless man charged after two stabbed in New Year's Eve fight outside Manchester shelter

Jan. 3—A homeless man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of two people during a New Year's Eve fight outside the Families in Transition shelter.

Charles Dexter, 35, no fixed address, faces charges of assault, having a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and riot over the fight that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Manchester police said in a news release.

The fight took place near the intersection of Manchester and Pine streets, then broke up before continuing a block away with additional people involved, police said.

Dexter was identified by police as the person who allegedly pulled out a knife during the fight and stabbed two people.

Dexter was due in court Tuesday. The two people who were stabbed were not seriously injured but are expected to survive, police said.