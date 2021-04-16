Homeless Man Chases Away Anti-Asian Harasser on NYC Train as Bystanders Watched

An Asian woman was harassed on a New York City subway train before being helped by a homeless man on Thursday.









What happened: The 34-year-old victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on a southbound Q train at the 96th Street Subway Station at 11:30 p.m., when the male suspect directed anti-Asian statements at her, according to authorities.



The man sitting across from her began “spewing random racist crap” while pointing his finger in her face, she described.

The woman verbally defended herself and told him to leave, reported NBC New York.

However, the man became more aggressive and moved in closer.



More details: Other than one man who reportedly appeared to be homeless, none of the other passengers in the car came to her aid.



The unidentified man shouted at the suspect and ran up to scare him away from the woman before anything more could happen. She said she was "very thankful for him."



"It was kind of a surprise but kind of not, all at once,” she said, sharing it was the first time she was involved in an anti-Asian incident.

Earlier this month, an elderly Filipino woman was punched and kicked in broad daylight outside an apartment building in an anti-Asian attack. Surveillance video showed that the staff inside shut the door on her while she was on the ground.









WANTED for Aggravated Harassment : On Thursday April 15, 2021 @ 11:30 P.M., on the “Q” train subway car at the 96th Street Subway station @nypd19thpct , a unknown person approached a 34 year old female victim and made several derogatory anti-Asian statements pic.twitter.com/wynA1CmG2M

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 16, 2021







Safety on subways: The New York City Transit has requested more officers on the subway but it is unclear whether that has happened yet.



Story continues

Concerned AsAm Citizens of NYC (CAAC NYC) protested and shared information with subway passengers about anti-Asian violence on the transportation system on Wednesday just a day before the incident occurred.

NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is still looking for the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated harassment.



Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit the Crime Stoppers website (crimestoppers.nypdonline.org), download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.



Feature Image via @NYPDTips (left), NBC New York (right)



Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Media Company Asian Boss Raises Money on GoFundMe to Continue Operations

Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed While Helping Fellow Asians Against Robbery

Chef Who Raised $24,000 For NYC Chinatown Businesses to Hold 2nd Charity Run

Man Hired By Amazon During Pandemic in OC Dies 2 Weeks Later