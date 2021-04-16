Homeless Man Chases Away Anti-Asian Harasser on NYC Train as Bystanders Watched

Kimberly Nguyen
·2 min read

An Asian woman was harassed on a New York City subway train before being helped by a homeless man on Thursday.


 

What happened: The 34-year-old victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on a southbound Q train at the 96th Street Subway Station at 11:30 p.m., when the male suspect directed anti-Asian statements at her, according to authorities.

  • The man sitting across from her began “spewing random racist crap” while pointing his finger in her face, she described.

  • The woman verbally defended herself and told him to leave, reported NBC New York.

  • However, the man became more aggressive and moved in closer.


More details: Other than one man who reportedly appeared to be homeless, none of the other passengers in the car came to her aid.

  • The unidentified man shouted at the suspect and ran up to scare him away from the woman before anything more could happen. She said she was "very thankful for him."

  • "It was kind of a surprise but kind of not, all at once,” she said, sharing it was the first time she was involved in an anti-Asian incident.

  • Earlier this month, an elderly Filipino woman was punched and kicked in broad daylight outside an apartment building in an anti-Asian attack. Surveillance video showed that the staff inside shut the door on her while she was on the ground.





Safety on subways: The New York City Transit has requested more officers on the subway but it is unclear whether that has happened yet.

  • Concerned AsAm Citizens of NYC (CAAC NYC) protested and shared information with subway passengers about anti-Asian violence on the transportation system on Wednesday just a day before the incident occurred.

  • NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is still looking for the suspect, who is wanted for aggravated harassment.


Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit the Crime Stoppers website (crimestoppers.nypdonline.org), download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Feature Image via @NYPDTips (left), NBC New York (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Media Company Asian Boss Raises Money on GoFundMe to Continue Operations

Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed While Helping Fellow Asians Against Robbery

Chef Who Raised $24,000 For NYC Chinatown Businesses to Hold 2nd Charity Run

Man Hired By Amazon During Pandemic in OC Dies 2 Weeks Later

Recommended Stories

  • Bronx Man Arrested For Hate Crime Against Asian Woman

    Daniel Negroni, 31, is accused of targeting the unnamed victim in Sutton Place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WLNY. The woman reported that Negroni approached her and made anti-Asian comments as she was out on First Avenue and 57th Street on the East Side. ABC 7 News reporter CeFaan Kim shared on Twitter that the man allegedly told the woman: “Corona Virus Asian, so I should punch you.”

  • ‘Attacked Above and Below’: Demonstrators Protest Anti-Asian Train Attacks in NYC

    Concerned AsAm Citizens of NYC (CAAC NYC), a grassroots initiative that aims to stop the increasing hate crimes on Asian Americans, took its protests directly to the subway on Wednesday. The group held its first NYC Subway Ride Protest around 6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Bridge subway station. Around 50 protesters took the Uptown 6 train to Grand Central Station while handing out 200 Upstander Bags containing #StopAsianHate SKYE buttons, stickers and bystander information flyers.

  • Breakfast burrito catches TSA agent’s attention. An ingredient led to arrest in Texas

    The “large organic mass” found inside the burrito wasn’t part of a nutritious breakfast.

  • Elisa Donovan Says She 'Almost Had a Heart Attack' While Filming Clueless Due to Severe Anorexia

    Elisa Donovan played Amber Mariens in the iconic 1995 teen comedy

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading an 'America First Caucus' that wants to uphold 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

    In an effort to "follow in President Trump's footsteps," a new America First Caucus led by far-right lawmakers is seeking to protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions." The new caucus is recruiting members, reports Punchbowl News, and is appealing to a "common respect for Anglo-Saxon political traditions," including pushing for infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture." Punchbowl described the materials being distributed as "some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen." The new caucus is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Barry Moore (Ala.) are also reportedly going to join the group. Take a look at how they describe their immigration and infrastructure policy. pic.twitter.com/6jwkhyAKvl — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) April 16, 2021 The group calls for "intellectual boldness" as it continues to push the baseless notion of widespread voter fraud being a major issue in national elections, and predicts it will "step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation." Gohmert told CBS News "it's not supposed to be about race at all" when asked about the caucus platform, and said he'd review the language. On the other hand, as if he weren't already scandal-ridden enough, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted that he's "proud" to join the caucus, saying critics were merely a part of the "America Last crowd." More stories from theweek.comBiden bungles the politics of refugees5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planThe woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

  • The woman who does hair for The View swears she isn't secretly sabotaging Meghan McCain

    The View co-host Meghan McCain is notorious both for sharing her "oppressive conservative beliefs on daytime TV" and for her, uh, interesting hairstyles, which has resulted in some onlookers wondering if those two things might be related. "Everyone's convinced Meghan McCain's hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her," Queerty wrote last month, while someone else tweeted that "The View's hair and makeup team expressing their contempt for Meghan McCain every day is hilarious." The Cut at last spoke to said hairstylist, whose name is Carmen Currie and who swears the looks aren't intentional sabotage. "I'm not slapping something on her and being like, 'Take THAT!,'" Currie said. "I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all." McCain recently defended her looks as "just having fun." Read more at The Cut and Vice. More stories from theweek.comBiden bungles the politics of refugees5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Chrissy Teigen Shares Epic Modeling Photos from 15 Years Ago Wearing Her Own 'Random Clothes'

    In the throwback photo shoot, the star donned several early 2000s trends, including peep-toe platform heels, a babydoll top, ripped denim and a punk-inspired studded belt

  • Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day

    The Ohio county sheriff and his tiny police dog were inseparable, their lives unwaveringly intertwined. It thus seems fitting that retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland, 67, and his crime-fighting partner Midge, 16, would both die on Wednesday — McClelland, at a hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer and Midge, a few hours later at home, perhaps of a broken heart. McClelland retired at the end of 2016 after 13 years as sheriff in this semi-rural county east of Cleveland.

  • Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Twin in Matching Red Corsets for Night Out: ‘This Actually Wasn't Planned’

    The sisters painted the town red wearing identical looks

  • ‘This is a racial issue.’ Boy punished for hairstyle at Texas school, mom says

    The boy’s hair was styled into a braid.

  • ‘Godzilla’ shark discovered in New Mexico gets formal name

    The 300-million-year-old shark’s teeth were the first sign that it might be a distinct species. “Great for grasping and crushing prey rather than piercing prey,” said discoverer John-Paul Hodnett, who was a graduate student when he unearthed the first fossils of the shark at a dig east of Albuquerque in 2013. This week, Hodnett and a slew of other researchers published their findings in a bulletin of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science identifying the shark as a separate species.

  • Sean Hannity Calls 13-Year-Old Child Killed by Police a ‘Man.’ Twitter Drags Him for It

    If a used domestic terrorist boot and a discarded sock with a meth addiction had a baby it would be Sean Hannity.

  • House GOP takes cash from casino mogul accused of misconduct

    A major House Republican fundraising committee overseen by GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received over $770,000 from Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul who stepped down from his company in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. The donation, which Wynn made in late March, was one of the largest given so far this election cycle to Take Back the House 2022, according to campaign finance disclosures made public Thursday.

  • Alfred Molina Details Doc Ock’s Return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: ‘The Tentacles Do All the Work’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    When Alfred Molina was first invited to reprise his role as the villainous Otto Octavius in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — the forthcoming third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films, led by Tom Holland — he said he was told to keep it quiet. “When we were shooting it, we were all under […]

  • 'Peaky Blinders' actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

    British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. McCrory was one of Britain’s most respected actors, making her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women.

  • Digital divide hampers Stockholm vaccinations as elderly struggle to book

    Thousands of vaccination slots in Stockholm earmarked for Sweden's oldest and frailest people are being passed on to younger patients, with critics accusing the region of failing to adapt the process for those not used to digital technology. In the capital region, home to about 2.3 million of the country's 10.3 million inhabitants, vaccinations are falling behind. Vaccinations are primarily handled by the health clinics at which people are registered, but to speed up, the region has opened 10 vaccination centres.

  • Trisha Paytas seemingly evolved from notorious troll to outspoken vigilante in 2021: 'Can't change the past'

    She practically invented the phrase “no stranger to controversy.” The post How controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas has transformed their image in 2021 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Selena Gomez Debuts a New, Very Personal Collarbone Tattoo

    This is subtle but symbolic.

  • Feed your feline friend like family with healthy foods from Cat Person

    Feed your cat food without fillers! Cat Person offers simple, high-protein and grain-free recipes that exceed Association of American Feed Control Officials’ industry standards. Try the brand’s wet food and dry kibbles, or check out Cat Person’s super stylish cat bowls, beds and toys. Take Cat Person’s quiz and subscribe to a meal plan to save and set your cat on the path to better health. Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3tomqgK Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?