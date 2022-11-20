Homeless man critically injured in assault, left on sidewalk in Northeast El Paso

A 50-year-old homeless man on Saturday night was assaulted and found critically injured on a sidewalk outside a Dyer Street motel in Northeast El Paso, police said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition following a beating that is under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police said Sunday.

The injured man was found on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel at 8735 Dyer St., police said. The man's name has not been disclosed by officials.

Crime:El Paso police seek graffiti vandal who damaged Catholic church

Anyone with information on this assault or any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Homeless man critically injured in Northeast El Paso assault