Homeless man dead in Penn Station stabbing

A man died after he was stabbed Thursday night inside Penn Station, police and sources said.

Two homeless men got into an argument underground at around 6:05 p.m. in which one of the men stabbed the other in the chest, said police sources.

The 36-year-old victim made it upstairs to the Long Island Rail Road entrance at Seventh Ave. at W. 33rd St. where he sought help from MTA police before he collapsed.

Officers called an ambulance, which rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital. He could not be saved, said police.

In the aftermath, blood-stained clothes were left on the sidewalk outside the station.

One entrance to the LIRR remained closed Thursday night as police investigated the incident.

There were no immediate arrests.