Homeless man deemed competent to stand trial in arson case

Feb. 7—LIMA — A 20-year-old homeless man has been ruled competent to stand trial for allegedly starting a fire in the bed of his former girlfriend while she was in the bed.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said during a hearing Monday that two separate psychiatric examiners reached virtually identical opinions following their evaluations of Jonathan Brown: that he is able to understand the proceedings surrounding his case and therefore is competent to stand trial.

Brown, listed as homeless in court documents, was indicted in August 2021 on a first-degree felony count of suspicion of aggravated arson. The indictment alleges that on or about July 2, 2021, Brown did "by means of fire or explosion knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm" to a woman who resided in the 400 block of Lima's Ewing Avenue.

According to court records, Lima police were dispatched to the Ewing Avenue location on the morning of July 2 in reference to a female outside a residence and asking for police help. It was initially reported that Brown, the woman's ex-boyfriend, was attempting to set her and a bed on fire. Brown was found inside the home and was taken into custody.

Court records show a fire was started but was quickly extinguished by the woman, who told police she believed Brown was trying to kill her, she alleged, "because he is violent and mental." She said she had allowed him to spend the night at her home because he had no other place to stay.

Brown was interviewed by police and admitted having mental health issues, courts records show.

Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill initially filed a motion with the court requesting Brown undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial. A written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Brown's behalf.

At the time of the filing Brown had been in jail since his arrest on July 2, 2021. Sturgill noted the defendant had "exhibited signs of severe mental illness."

A report by Dr. Jaime Adkins dated Sept. 24 opined that Brown was competent. In October, Sturgill requested a second, independent evaluation of his client's competency. The second evaluation took place at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton and a psychiatrist there reached the same conclusion.

An April 19 jury trial was scheduled for Brown, with a final pre-trial hearing set for March 1. Attorney Steve Chamberlain from the Allen County Public Defenders Office told the judge that plea negotiations will be well underway by the time of the pre-trial hearing.