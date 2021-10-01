Homeless man dies following Brooklyn stabbing attack

A homeless man died after he was found stabbed in the chest on a Brooklyn street corner early Friday, police said.

The unidentified man, who was believed to be in his late 30s, was found unconscious near the corner of Fulton St. and Alabama Ave. in Brownsville — just a few paces from the elevated Alabama Ave. J train station — around 12:20 a.m., according to cops.

He had been stabbed at least once in the chest.

EMS rushed the man to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he could not be saved. Cops were trying to identify the victim on Friday.

No arrests have been made. An autopsy was slated to determine if the victim died from the knife wound or something else.

Police were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help identify the attacker.