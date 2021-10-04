Homeless man dies of injuries suffered in Manchester park assault, one in custody

Oct. 4—A homeless man assaulted last week in Victory Park in Manchester has died of his injuries and a 26-year-old is under arrest.

Brian Berlo, 57, was found unconscious following reports of a "serious assault" Thursday night in the park, Manchester police said. Berlo died Sunday at Elliot Hospital, officials said.

An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Berlo died of blunt head trauma, police said Monday. The manner of his death was homicide.

Manchester police said Berlo was in an argument with two men that escalated into a physical fight around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the park.

"During this altercation, Berlo was significantly assaulted," police said in a statement.

Brandon Gomez, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested without incident on Friday in the vicinity of Wilson and Valley streets on a charge of felony first-degree assault. He was held on preventive detention and arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Following the arraignment, Manchester police and the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office were notified by state officials that Berlo's death was a homicide.

"Charges against Gomez are subject to change based upon further developments in the investigation," Manchester police said in a statement. "Facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, others involved, and the potential for additional charges remain under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Detective Division at 603-668-8711.

Information can be anonymously provided to the Manchester CrimeLine by calling 603-624-4040, logging on to manchestercrimeline.org, or via the secure "Submit a Tip" app.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.