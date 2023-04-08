Homeless man dies in a Manatee County jail cell after a ‘medical event,’ sheriff says

A 59-year-old male inmate at the Manatee County Jail was discovered unresponsive in a cell on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Friday.

The man who listed his address as “homeless” was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, for contempt of court on previous drug charges.

At 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, a “MED STAT” was called, and multiple deputies and medical staff went to his cell, attempting to revive him using an AED, or automated external defibrillator, which is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

EMS arrived at the jail at 4 p.m. and continued life-saving measures on the man. At 4:16 p.m., he was pronounced dead, the release said

The man’s death appeared to be the result of a medical event, according to the release. Detectives said no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play were discovered.

The man’s name will not be released until after his next of kin has been contacted, the release said.