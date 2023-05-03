Homeless man dies after passenger restrains him with choke hold

Depsite a small drop in crime in New York, the transit system is becoming of increasing concern - Bim/E+

A 30-year-old man has died after being placed in a choke hold by another passenger while travelling on a New York train.

According to witnesses, the victim, an African American, who is understood to have been living on the streets, boarded the train and began shouting.

A 24-year-old passenger, described by local media as a Marine veteran, put him in a choke hold and pulled him to the ground. A second passenger helped keep the man restrained.

During the encounter, which was filmed by freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, the man struggled to escape.

Moments earlier he had boarded the train and started yelling: "I don't have food, I don't have to drink, I'm fed up... I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die."

Then, Mr Vazquez wrote on Facebook: "Although, so far, the disturbed did not seem to want to attack anyone, a young man with brown hair and grey shawl grabbed him by the neck and laid him on the floor as he tied him with his legs."

Held for several minutes

He was held in that position for several minutes, before being released. By that point, he was not moving. The man was taken to Lennox Hospital, in Greenwich Village, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Vazquez told the New York Times that he felt "conflicted" by the events on the train. "I am confused now because I'm not sure how to think about what the young man did," he said. "He was trying to help."

A New York Police Department spokesman told The Telegraph the incident was still under investigation.

There has been mounting concern about violence on the city's transit system, although crime has started falling after New York's mayor, Eric Adams, increased police deployment on the network.

Police in New York are banned from using the choke hold as a means of restraint and an officer who killed an African American, Eric Garner in 2014, was sacked.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.