Homeless man dies in Sanford tent fire, cause under investigation

SANFORD, Maine — A homeless man died in a tent fire deep into the woods off Eagle Drive on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 25.

The identity of the man was not immediately known, according to authorities.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety, said Monday the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

Examiners were expected to perform an autopsy Monday, Moss added.

Sanford Police Major Matthew Gagne confirmed that firefighters found the man’s body inside the burning makeshift tent when they arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m.

The man lived alone in a single, makeshift tent, he said.

Gagne said the city’s task force for addressing local homelessness continues to meet every other week, with the determination to find both short-term and long-term solutions for those who do not have a place to call home.

Gagne added that Sanford has seen a “spike” in its number of homeless people in the past year, as the community grapples with a housing stock that is already at full capacity.

“We’re close to 200 people,” Gagne said. “We had about 40 this time last year.”

Gagne said members of the Sanford Police Department’s mental health unit check in with known homeless individuals every three days or so, in order to determine how they are holding up.

“We’re doing what we can to help,” Gagne said.

While the cause of the fire on Saturday is currently unknown, Gagne said homeless people often feel they have to meet their basic needs of food, shelter and warmth before making sure they are safe.

“They’re going to do what they can to meet those needs,” Gagne said.

Campfires are one way to stay warm during this time of the year, and there is always the risk of embers reaching a nearby tent made with flammable materials, Gagne added. Makeshift stoves also can present risks, he added.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Homeless man dies in tent fire in Sanford, Maine woods