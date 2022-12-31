Homeless man faces charges after allegedly firing rifle in Fairview Heights

A homeless man has been charged with illegally discharging a firearm in Fairview Heights in what police say appears to be a random shooting.

The Fairview Heights Police Department arrested Karl Coleman, 39, for allegedly firing at a person and vehicle at a gas pump Friday night, according to a release on social media.

The victim and suspect did not know each other and there was no altercation before the incident, the FHPD reported.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office since has charged Coleman on multiple felony counts, including: armed violence; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm ; possession of a stolen firearm; felon in possession of a weapon; possession of methamphetamine; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the release, Fairview Heights police officers responded to the area of Lincoln Trail at Bunkum Road for a report of a single shot being fired. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate any scene or a victim.

Approximately 45 minutes later, at midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Trail at North Illinois Street partially because he had seen it near the original call. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a loaded SKS style rifle on the passenger seat of the car being illegally transported, the release stated.

The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of methamphetamine and police determined the rifle had been stolen. Later the next day, a victim came forward and advised their vehicle had been shot while they were at the gas pumps.

The investigation revealed the suspect arrested the night before had fired a single round from his moving vehicle at the victim’s vehicle, striking the car. The victim and suspect did not know each other and there was no altercation before the incident, police said.

Coleman is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond with 10% cash to apply.