Homeless man facing felony drug and gun charges

Oct. 20—A 43-year-old man stopped on a bicycle by Joplin police this week and arrested on warrants was charged with three felonies when a handgun and 111 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in his alleged possession.

Capt. William Davis said Jock O. Gray, 43, was stopped near the intersection of Fifth Street and Sergeant Avenue on a traffic violation and four outstanding city warrants.

Davis said a handgun and two bags containing the meth were discovered on Gray. Gray, who is listed on police and court records as homeless, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.