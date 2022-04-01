Sheriff’s officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a homeless man in a residential neighborhood near Victor Valley High School in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old homeless man in a residential neighborhood in Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16400 block of Forrest Avenue after someone heard gunshots outside his residence and observed a man down in a driveway.

The area is north of Victor Valley High School and east of La Paz Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man, later identified as Robert Montoya, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies began CPR on the injured man until medical aid personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. Montoya was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Homeless man fatally shot in Victorville neighborhood