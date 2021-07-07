Homeless man found dead near Janesville library

Jul. 7—JANESVILLE — A man police believe was homeless was found dead behind the Hedberg Public Library on Wednesday morning.

The death appeared to be from natural causes, but the man had been assaulted in recent incidents, so an investigation is underway to determine what happened, said Janesville police Lt. Chad Pearson.

A group of homeless people approached a passerby around 6:30 a.m. and asked the person to call 911 because the man was not responsive, Pearson said.

The body was found between the river and the library, 316 S. Main St., Pearson said.

The man, in his 40s, had previous contact with police who found him sleeping on park benches, Pearson said.