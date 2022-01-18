Homeless man found dead on NYC subway train: NYPD

A man believed to be homeless was found dead aboard a subway train in Brooklyn Monday morning, the NYPD said

The man was found unresponsive at the Jay St.-MetroTech station around 7:25 a.m., said police. Metropolitan Transportation Authority sources said the man was found aboard an uptown A train with blood in his mouth before emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. First responders could not immediately determine his identity. Police said he was believed to be homeless.

EMS found no signs or trauma or foul play.

The death sparked hours of disruptions on the A and C lines, with service on both trains suspended in both directions from about 7:30 a.m. until about 9:45 a.m.

The death comes less than two weeks after Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a renewed push to address homelessness on the subways, including the deployment of additional police officers and social workers into the system.

