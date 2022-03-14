Homeless man found dead in Tribeca does not appear to have been shot, as first suspected: NYPD

A homeless man found dead in Tribeca does not appear to have been shot, as first suspected, police said Monday.

Further tests will have to be done by the city Medical Examiner’s office to determine if the 43-year-old man was the victim of a homicide — and if so, if he was the victim of a suspected serial killer believed responsible for shooting two other homeless men, one fatally, in Manhattan on Saturday, and three more, one fatally, in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

Mayor Adams spoke with Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser Sunday night and the two leaders issued a joint statement.

“The two of us spoke about how our teams can coordinate and help one another, and we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any information, however small, that may be useful,” they said.

“The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent. The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population.”

In the Tribeca incident, police said the victim was found dead in his sleeping bag on Murray St. near Greenwich St. about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He had an injury to his right leg, near the femoral artery, and died at the scene.

But there was no bullet hole in the sleeping bag or his clothing and the cause of death was not clear after an initial autopsy was done. Police said it does not appear likely he was shot.

A homeless outreach team had checked on the man earlier Sunday. His name has not been released.

Neighbors recalled his kind-hearted nature.

“Everybody saw him there,” said Mia Francis, 44. “People talked to him. People bought him food, gave him money.”

Police have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspected serial killer’s arrest.

“As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter,” Adams and Bowser said in their joint statement.

“It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody.”