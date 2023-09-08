Homeless man found fatally shot in Augusta

A homeless man died Friday after being shot in Augusta.

Earl Johnson, 63, was shot at least once, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Johnson was found on the 1000 block 14th Avenue and transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at just before 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about the shooting.

Hit and run death: Augusta hit and run suspect arrested, charged with homicide by vehicle

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homeless man killed in Augusta shooting, body to be autopsied