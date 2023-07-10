Homeless man found living in underground vault in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo

[Source]

A homeless man was recently arrested after being found living in an underground utility vault in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo last week.

The discovery: The vault is located next to the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) on Alameda Street.

Security guards first noticed the man on the night of July 3 carrying multiple bags into the vault, according to JANM CFO Doug Van Kirk. Afterward, the man allegedly climbed into a larger vault. Los Angeles police were then called.

What’s inside: Underground vaults house electrical lines or water and natural gas valves.

Van Kirk said theirs provided no access to the museum but that connecting pipes and someone camping inside them pose a serious fire concern. Empty food containers and other debris were reportedly found inside the vaults, which were locked on Friday.

The charges: The man was still inside the larger vault when authorities arrived. He allegedly hit one officer after being ordered to climb up. While searching him, police reportedly found a replica gun and drug paraphernalia. He is facing charges of trespassing and battery on a police officer.

