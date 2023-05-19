Homeless man found stabbed to death, Pittsburgh police say

Pittsburgh police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a homeless man.

Officers responded to the wooded area by the Chestnut Street Exit off of Route 28, where the man was found dead. The victim had a stab wound to the neck and appeared to be in his early 30s, according to police.

Violent Crime Detectives are investigating the apparent homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 for updates as more information becomes available.

