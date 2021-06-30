Homeless man gets time served in Manchester slashing

Jun. 30—A homeless man who was accused of severely slashing an acquaintance as they smoked marijuana together in a Manchester apartment in 2018 accepted a plea bargain Tuesday in which he was convicted of first-degree assault and received a sentence that should result in his immediate release from jail.

SLASHING CASE

DEFENDANT: Antjuan Sherard, 28, who was homeless at the time of his arrest in April 2018

CONVICTION: First-degree assault

SENTENCE: 12 years, suspended after three years in prison, which Sherard has more than served while the case was pending, and five years' probation

The man, Antjuan Sherard, 28, has been held in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $510,000 since his arrest on April 2, 2018, five days after the slashing that occurred in an apartment at 360 Oakland St., records show.

The time he has spent in jail will be credited against the three-year sentence he received for the assault, meaning that he has more than served the prison term and should be released immediately.

Under the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, Sherard will be on probation for the next five years, facing up to nine more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

The case had been on a trial list since November 2018 when Sherard rejected a plea bargain offer in which he would have been convicted of first-degree assault and sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by probation.

If not for Tuesday's plea bargain, the case could have been one of the first tried in Hartford as a result of Connecticut's resumption of jury trials this month amid the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the case was pending, Sherard clashed with Claud Chong, the public defender who represented him at first.

At one point, a judge ordered Sherard examined to determine whether he was legally competent to stand trial. He was found competent, meaning that he could understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

Sherard considered representing himself but ultimately proceeded with Glastonbury lawyer John E. Franckling representing him.

Story continues

Sherard and the complainant in the slashing case had relationships with two sisters who lived together in an apartment in the Oakland Street complex.

The complainant told police that, after he smoked marijuana with Sherard in a bathroom before 3 a.m. on March 28, 2018, Sherard threw a rope or wire over his head. During the fight that followed, the complainant said, Sherard pulled a knife and tried to stab his neck "but he missed and only slashed it."

As they continued to tussle, the complainant said, the knife "ripped into" his left hand.

The complainant suffered a severe cut to the area between his left thumb and forefinger and a cut to the right side of his neck, Manchester police Detective James Moore wrote in an affidavit.

The complainant initially gave police a false name, explaining later that he did so because he knew he was facing an arrest warrant on motor vehicle charges and a $1,500 bond.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.