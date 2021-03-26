Homeless man held without bail after attack on cab driver

Mar. 26—NEWBURYPORT — A judge ordered that a homeless man be held without bail Thursday for allegedly attacking a cab driver in Port Plaza.

Dean Natheos — whose record includes crimes in half a dozen states, including California, Montana and Florida — is due back in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing to determine if he poses too great a risk to be granted bail while awaiting trial. In addition to a charge of strangulation/suffocation, Natheos was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled.

The charges against Natheos, 54, were filed shortly after an incident Dec. 22 outside the former Kmart store, but he remained on the loose until his arrest Wednesday in Dedham, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Shortly after a court clerk read the charges against him, Natheos said he wanted to represent himself without a lawyer. When Judge William Martin warned him that he faced up to 10 years in state prison, Natheos said he didn't care.

"I plead no contest," he said.

A few hours later, Natheos reversed course and told Martin he wanted a court-appointed attorney.

In the incident Dec. 22, Newburyport police Officer Kevin Martin responded to Port Plaza about 2:10 p.m. and spoke to a taxi driver who said she had been attacked by a homeless man.

"I could immediately see that she had a contusion over her left eye and her mouth was bleeding," Martin wrote in his report.

The woman told Martin that a few minutes earlier, she received a call from Natheos — who she had driven on multiple occasions — asking her to drive him from Port Plaza to the city's commuter rail station. As she pulled up close to Natheos, he began screaming and then punched her several times through the open window.

In her argument on Thursday to keep Natheos behind bars, Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said in addition to hitting the taxi driver several times, he reached into the cab and tried to strangle her to the point where she could not breathe.

Natheos than ran off, crossing Low Street and heading into woods, Martin wrote in his report.

Martin was able to find fresh footprints and followed them to a section of woods where someone set up a campsite. The footprints continued toward Colby Farm Lane and the city's recycling center.

The officer soon received a call from the dispatch, saying Natheos had been seen on Colby Farm Lane. Martin caught up with Natheos a short time later.

"He matched the description noted by both the victim and witness, and he was the same subject I had seen almost daily at the plazas," Martin wrote.

Another officer picked up the cab driver from Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. He then drove her to where Martin was speaking with Natheos. She positively identified Natheos as the man who attacked her, according to Martin.

Natheos withheld his identity from the officer, giving him a false last name and a Social Security number that did not match. From Martin's report, it is unclear why but the officer did not arrest Natheos following the conversation. Rather, he obtained a "John Doe" warrant after learning Natheos had given him false information.

A day later, Newburyport police were able to obtain Natheos' correct Social Security number and his criminal record.

That record includes arrests in California, Montana, Minnesota, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Among the charges listed are assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and assault and battery on police officers, according to Martin's report.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.