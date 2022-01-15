Homeless man held without bond for Tupelo armed robbery

Jan. 14—TUPELO — A judge denied bond for a south Mississippi 18-year-old accused of the Wednesday evening armed robbery of a Tupelo business.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen said that Cajmion Johnson, 18, was danger to the community and if allowed to be released, might commit more similar crimes.

During his initial court appearance Friday morning, Johnson admitted he was in the state's foster care system and was homeless. When booked into the Lee County Jail, he listed Raleigh address. But when Judge Allen questioned him, he said he was from Yazoo City and came to Tupelo to stay at the Salvation Army's homeless shelter.

"I have been here (Tupelo) a week and a half," Johnson said. "A friend brought me up here and just dropped me off."

Police say Johnson was staying at the Townhouse Motel and walked across South Gloster Street around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and walked into Nabor Beauty Supply. He walked toward the register and asked if they had change for a $50 bill.

When the register was opened, he pointed a pistol at the heads of the 16- and 18-year-old female employees. They gave him the stack of $20 bills. The security cameras showed him reaching across and taking the $5s and $1s as well.

Later the same night, police were called to the Townhouse Motel for an unrelated call. Someone approached the officer and said the person who robbed the beauty supply store was staying there. Johnson was armed when he answered the door and initially held on a concealed weapon charge.

A search of the room uncovered the clothes the robber was wearing on the video, the all black pistol and $220 cash in a backpack. The money was in denominations of 20s, 5s and 1s.

Under questioning by Judge Allen, Johnson said that since he turned 18 last April, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery. He was not sure if he was out on bond or if the charges against him had been dropped.

If convicted of armed robbery, Johnson could face up to life in prison.

"I take these charges seriously," Judge Allen said. "You are just 18, homeless and just robbed a store at gunpoint. If you were allowed to be released, you may do it again."

william.moore@djournal.com