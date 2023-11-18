Homeless man hit, killed by train after 'lounging' on tracks: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - A homeless man laid down in front of a train in Auburndale on Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a call for service around 6 p.m near Neptune Rd and Hillcrest Rd. Authorities say the man died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that 40-year-old James Lewis, who was homeless, was lounging on the tracks while a CSX locomotive approached.

According to PCSO, the crew said they thought debris was on the track, but when they got closer, they noticed that it was a man sitting on the rail with one leg in the air.

The crew told officials that they used the air horn and tried to stop the train.

The crew used the horn as they approached Lewis, but he did not move off the track and seemed to move his leg in an attempt to lay under the train, according to authorities.

Deputies say the crew lost sight of Lewis. K2 was found in Lewis' pocket along with his Florida ID and social security card, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO says his family reported that Lewis had a long history of drug use.

The CSX locomotive was pulling approximately 129 cars and blocked two intersections, Recker Hwy/Hillcrest Rd and Hillcrest Rd/Neptune Rd, according to deputies.