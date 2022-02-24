Homeless man indicted for rape of Sioux Falls woman, court documents

A man was indicted Wednesday for second-degree rape, according to court documents.

Abia Amisi, 33, was indicted for a Sept. 10, 2021 incident in which he allegedly raped a then 20-year-old woman at the apartment she was staying at in the 2500 block of E. 10th Street, according to court documents.

Amisi is homeless and was allowed to stay at the apartment with the victim and her boyfriend, because they felt bad for him, according to court documents.

The suspect allegedly walked into the victim's room as she slept and got underneath the blanket with her, according to court documents. Amisi pulled her shorts down and while being told "no," pinned down the 20-year-old.

Penetration occurred and Amisi ejaculated inside the victim, according to court documents. When asked if he could "go again," the victim punched Amisi. She then dropped him off at a park, picked up her boyfriend and went to the hospital to complete a sexual assault kit, according to court documents.

The victim's boyfriend willingly submitted a buccal swab after informing police he had consensual unprotected sex with his girlfriend days prior. A search warrant was issued and two buccal swabs were collected from Amisi, according to court documents.

The sexual assault kit found two sets of DNA present. One matching the victim's boyfriend while the other matched Amisi's DNA, according to court documents.

Amisi's was arrested and had a court appearance Feb. 10. His next court date has not been set yet, according to court documents.

