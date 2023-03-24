Homeless man indicted for stabbing business owner

Mar. 24—Indictments handed down this week by a Glynn County Grand Jury accuse a homeless man of attempting to kill a Brunswick shop owner, allege another man being held in Glynn County jail on McIntosh County murder charges assaulted two detention officers and charge an alleged armed robber with cruelty to children.

The homeless man, Nathan Jeffery Cook, 45, was indicted Wednesday for allegedly stabbing Victorian Place Antiques owner Matthew Milburn in the neck with a shard of glass wrapped in Spanish moss while they were outside Milburn's store at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gloucester Street on Feb. 27.

Milburn was flown to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment and was later released.

Cook is now facing charges in Glynn County Superior Court of criminal attempt to commit a felony for allegedly trying to murder Milburn. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Cook remains in the Glynn County Detention Center.

In a separate indictment, a man McIntosh County deputies accused of fatally shooting his parents in McIntosh County on Jan. 22, 2021, was indicted Wednesday on battery charges for allegedly assaulting two jailers at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Jordan Jerrod Wynn, 27, has been in the Glynn County jail since his arrest in McIntosh County for allegedly shooting his parents, Frank Wynn and Lynette M. Wynn, at around 2 a.m. that morning in their home in north McIntosh County.

Wynn is now accused of breaking the wrist of one jailer and causing lacerations to the face of another during an altercation at the Glynn County Detention Center. He was indicted on one charge of aggravated battery, one charge of battery and two counts of obstruction of an officer.

In another indictment, Verdez Kishun Pinkston, 19, who was arrested March 14 for allegedly carrying out a string of armed robberies the weekend prior to his arrest, was indicted on charges unrelated to the robberies.

Pinkston is accused of cruelty to children in the first degree and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The charges stem from an April 5, 2022, incident in which he is accused of running from Glynn County police after a shooting in the Arco neighborhood, according to a Glynn County police report, and not seeking care for a female juvenile who was in the car with him after she had sustained a "gunshot injury" to her head, the indictment said.

Pinkston was in jail 19 days before being released for the April 5, 2022 incident, according to Glynn County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Following his release, he was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property on June 23, 2022. He was detained for 183 days before being released on Dec. 22, 2022, jail records show.

Less than a month later, on Jan. 10, he was booked again in the Glynn County Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of loitering and marijuana possession and on a felony charge of entering an automobile, jail records show.

Pinkston was released 29 days later on Feb. 7, according to jail records, then was arrested March 14 on two armed robbery charges, two aggravated assault charges, one aggravated battery charge and one battery charge. He remains in the Glynn County Detention Center on those charges.