Homeless man killed by train in Daytona Beach on Nov. 2 identified by police

On Tuesday Daytona Beach police identified a homeless man killed by a train on Nov. 2 as Phillip Dusseault, 68, according to court records.

His address was listed as 500 Bill France Boulevard, which is the location of the United States Post Office in Daytona Beach.

Records show Dusseault had a long history of arrests for trespassing, consuming alcohol in a public place, panhandling, littering, and burglary.

Police said Dusseault was hit on the railroad tracks on North Street by a cargo train operated by Florida East Coast Railroad pulling 130 cars. The train was traveling north from Miami, police said.

The engineer reported Dusseault crossing the railroad tracks around 7:15 p.m. from east to west. He sounded the horn multiple times but Dusseault did not look up or react to the approaching freight train, police said, and was struck and killed.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police identify man killed by train on Nov. 2 in Daytona Beach