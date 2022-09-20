Homeless man with long history of sex offenses charged with sex attack against woman sleeping on Manhattan sidewalk

A homeless man with a long history of sex offenses has been charged with a sex attack against a woman sleeping on a Manhattan sidewalk, police said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old suspect has 18 prior unsealed arrests dating back to 2014, police said. Since 2018 alone he has a public lewdness arrest and four others for forcible touching.

Moussa Camara came up on a 52-year-old homeless woman sitting sleeping on the sidewalk on W. 31st St. near Eighth Ave. and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The victim woke up during the attack and Camara ran off, cops said. Medics took her to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect Sunday night.

Camara was nabbed Monday night when cops from the Midtown South Precinct spotted him and recognized him as the wanted suspect. He was charged with a criminal sex act and on Monday was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A picture of the suspect from surveillance video was then released to the media.

