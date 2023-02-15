Homeless man pepper-sprayed by motorist

Feb. 15—HIGH POINT — A 55-year-old homeless man was attacked with pepper spray by someone in a car while the man was panhandling along a busy road in the eastern part of the city.

The man was holding a sign asking for money and was sitting on the guardrail at an off-ramp to Greensboro Road from Interstate 74 about 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the High Point Police Department.

A gray four-door car pulled up and stopped beside him, according to a police incident report. The driver's window was rolled down, and the driver held a can out the open window and sprayed the man, then drove away.

The incident was corroborated by a witness, according to police.

The man, whose residence in the police report was listed as the Open Door Ministries shelter on Centennial Street, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated and decontaminated. Police didn't have any further description Tuesday of the car or the driver.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters also can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul