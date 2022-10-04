Homeless man pleads guilty to burglary of Greensburg church

Oct. 4—A homeless man from Oregon was ordered to serve up to six years in prison for the burglary of a Greensburg church five days before Christmas in 2020.

Timothy Lansdale, 57, pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges of burglary and for failing to register with the state police as a convicted sex offender.

Lansdale broke into Otterbein United Methodist Church on College Avenue in the morning hours of Dec. 20, 2020, police said. The sound system was dismantled, microphones were damaged, an internet router was disconnected and electronic equipment used with the organ and keyboard was strewn about, authorities said.

According to court records, police found cigarette butts and ashes around the building. Eight gift cards and a CD player were taken.

Church officials told police they were unable to immediately repair damage to the building's electronics and that day's services, which were to have been conducted remotely for parishioners, had to be canceled.

Surveillance video of the suspect was used to identify Lansdale, whom police found living in a bottom stairwell of the Bell Garage across the street from the church. Four of the stolen gift cards, earmarked to help struggling families during the holidays, were recovered, according to court records.

Authorities said Lansdale was convicted of sex charges in Oregon and failed to register as a sex offender here as required under Pennsylvania law.

Lansdale initially was charged with eight offenses.

In court on Monday, prosecutors agreed to dismiss six counts as part of the plea deal. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Lansdale to serve three to six years in prison and pay $200 in restitution to the church.

