Homeless man pleads guilty to child solicitation, meth charges in Blackford County

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A homeless man who reportedly planned to have sex — and share his meth — with a 15-year-old girl has entered guilty pleas after striking a deal with the Blackford County prosecutor's office.

Peter Allen McDermott, 50, formerly of Muncie, in recent days pleaded guilty to child solicitation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and possession of meth, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade took a plea bargain — which places a six-year cap on the sentence McDermott could receive — under advisement and tentatively set sentencing for June 12.

Investigators said McDermott on Facebook solicited a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl — actually an undercover Blackford County sheriff's deputy — for sex in April 2022.

As he made plans to meet the "juvenile" at a local motel, McDermott reportedly wrote their communication "seems like a dream that's too good to be true." The online discussion included plans for both sexual activities and meth consumption.

McDermott was arrested when he arrived at a local hotel. He acknowledged to investigators he had meth in his possession "at all times," and would have shared the drug with the girl "if she wanted to do it."

His record includes convictions for theft (in Delaware County), unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (in Grant County), and visiting a common nuisance (in Henry County).

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Homeless man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Blackford County