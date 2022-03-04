Homeless man pleads not guilty to homicide charges, could face death penalty if convicted

Mar. 4—SUNBURY — Accused killer Matthew Reed could face the death penalty after Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the 23-year-old homeless man meets three of the 18 aggravating circumstances in which the state can seek death for crimes if convicted by a jury.

On Thursday, Reed pleaded not guilty in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to the June 2021 triple homicide of Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown.

Pennsylvania is one of 32 states with the death penalty. There are 18 aggravating circumstances that can lead to a death sentence.

Reed was homeless at the time of his arrest in June on charges of murdering Williams, James Dicken and John Paul Dicken, during a dispute over a vehicle purchase.

Reed had been living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest. According to police, the dispute over the vehicle caused Reed to "snap" just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.

Reed appeared by video Thursday. Rosini informed Reed of the filing.

Matulewicz said Reed committed the crimes while one of the victims was a prosecution witness to a murder or other felony committed by Reed and the victim was killed for the purpose of preventing testimony against the defendant in any criminal proceedings.

Matulewicz also said Reed committed a killing while in the perpetration of a felony and the third circumstance was Reed committed the offense knowingly created a grave risk of death to another person in addition to the victims of the offense.

Reed didn't say anything through the proceedings. He pleaded not guilty through the voices of his attorneys Jim Best, of Sunbury and Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg. Both attorneys are death penalty certified. Rosini explained to Reed he is entitled to two attorneys because it is now a death penalty case.

Reed also faces charges stemming from an October arrest when police said Reed was plotting an escape from the Northumberland County Jail, where he is housed.

In a letter written by Reed to his father in the summer of 2021, police said he asked his father to help him escape during a court appearance. According to court documents, the letter stated Reed wanted his father to "ram a sheriff's vehicle when he would leave a court appearance," and then he would "take out the guard and two cops."

Arresting state trooper Josiah Reiner said he received information about a letter Reed wrote after the trooper listened to prison phone calls from Reed. According to court documents, Reiner applied for a search warrant and received the letter after it was intercepted at the post office.

In listening to phone calls from the jail, Reiner learned that Reed did not want to talk to his father on the phone and he would send letters. Reiner said he heard Reed telling his father "anything we need to talk about we can't on the phone about my case and stuff and when you read the letter don't talk about it on the phone," according to court documents.

Reed joins Jose Colon, 44, of Shamokin, who also faces the death penalty for the killing of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018, in Shamokin. The last execution in Pennsylvania was in 1999.

On Feb. 13, 2015, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a halt to all executions.