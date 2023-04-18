Homeless man raped girl in Brunswick, tortured her for 15 hours, district attorney says

Action News Jax has learned new details about the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl that happened last month in Brunswick.

Troy Rogers III, 52, is facing two counts of aggravated child molestation; first-degree home invasion; rape, criminal trespass; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement, according to a media release from the Glynn County Detention Center.

The incident happened March 25, according to a report from the Brunswick Police Department.

The next day at the hospital, the girl’s mother told police that her daughter had been raped at their home.

Police learned that a homeless man “with no hair and a grayish fog in his eyes” came to the front door of the house and claimed he was owed $20.

According to the report, the girl tried to pay the man $20 to get him to go away, “but he stated he wanted something worth $20 of value from the house.”

Armed with a baseball bat, he forced his way into the home and forced the girl to have sex with him, the report said.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins spoke about the girl’s rape on Monday when he gave an update on the investigation into the alleged assault of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp. He said while the Lehrkamp case was important, it took resources away from investigating other serious crimes in the community.

“I’m not angry about the case ... it’s just that it’s taken up an inordinate amount of time of both investigative resources as well as prosecution resources in this county at a time when very serious crimes have also been committed where we’ve had a 14-year-old juvenile brutally raped and tortured for about 15 hours in the city,” Higgins said.

Details about the girl’s torture were not available in the report, which was heavily redacted. Higgins said the suspect “stayed in the presence of that female for about 15 hours.”

