Homeless man sentenced to 10-15 years in hammer attack

Jan. 12—A homeless man was sentenced Thursday to 10-15 years in prison for attacking another homeless man with a hammer.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans followed a plea agreement that was mediated last week by sentencing Edward Hochrein at the Nez Perce County Courthouse on the charge of attempted first-degree murder. Hochrein was sentenced to a 10-year fixed sentence, where he could be eligible for parole, plus an indeterminate amount of five years. The total sentence wouldn't exceed 15 years, the maximum penalty for attempted first-degree murder. Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Park and public defender Joe Schumacher both requested Evans follow the sentencing in the agreement.

Hochrein was also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil fine to the victim, Ryan Williams, as well as court costs. He was also given 203 days credit for time served and the other charges in this case, two felonies and two misdemeanors, were dismissed. A no-contact order is also in place for the entirety of his sentence.

Hochrein pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to attempted first-degree murder for attacking Williams with a hammer in June. Parker read out loud in the courtroom a victim impact statement from Williams. Evans also received other statements from Williams' family members.

Williams stated in his letter that he woke up in the hospital after being in a coma for two weeks. He was confused and was told that he had been attacked in his sleep, of which he had no memory.

"I woke up to a different person than I last remembered myself," he said in the statement.

Williams suffered skull fractures that caused neurological and cognitive dysfunction. He has limited vision, and sometimes can't see at all. He has a lisp and a stutter, which he didn't have before his injuries. He gets severe headaches and has night terrors. Daily functions, like dressing himself and participating in conversation, are difficult. He has to be supervised at all times and likely won't be able to live independently. He stated that he has been seen by more than 50 doctors and staff.

"This was not my intended destiny," Williams said in the statement.

At the time of the attack, he was going to start a new job and was working on finding a place to live. He now worries about injuring himself, has trust issues and the experience has left him feeling angry.

"No one should have to experience what I have been through for any reason," Williams said in the statement.

Hochrein also addressed Evans and said he understood the severity of what he did and the seriousness of Williams' injuries.

"I take responsibility for what I did," Hochrein said.

He also said that taking responsibility for his actions is why he asked for the sentencing to take place within a week after he pleaded guilty. He had waived his right to a presentencing investigation report and his right to appeal Evans' decision. However, Evans did look at his criminal record and noted there was a "significant" history with misdemeanors and other felonies.

Hochrein also thanked his own attorneys, Schumacher and Rick Cuddihy, and the attorneys with the prosecutors who were mediating the case.

In his comments, Hochrein also said that the reason he attacked Williams was because he alleged that Williams sexually assaulted Hochrein's "other half." Hochrein later said he would do anything for this person and his children.

However, Evans later addressed Hochrein and his allegations against Williams.

"That's not something this court views as justifying your actions," Evans said.

She then wondered if Hochrein stated his allegations not to justify but to explain his actions.

"Explain, your honor," Hochrein said.

She also noted that he appeared to be under the influence when the attack occurred. She said that, based on what she read in the probable cause affidavit, there was nothing that warranted the attack and Williams was asleep when it took place. Evans said that he committed a "horrendous" act, but appreciated that he took responsibility.

"You've changed his life, it will never be the same," Evans said. "You've not only changed his life but his family's life because they're going to have to take care of him. ... That's what you have done."

