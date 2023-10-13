Homeless man sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for various drug charges

LANCASTER − A homeless man has been sentenced to up to 14 years in prison after he entered guilty pleas to numerous felony charges.

Jason M. Smith, 30, of Lancaster, was recently sentenced to an aggregate minimum definite prison term of 11 years and an aggregate maximum indefinite prison term of 14 years in the Court of Common Pleas of Fairfield County.

He plead guilty to 13 felony charges including second-degree felonies of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs; a third-degree felony of having weapons while under disability; and a fifth-degree felony of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.According to the affidavit in support of probable cause, Smith was arrested in March by the Lancaster Police Department on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. During his arrest, Smith attempted to flee from police officers on bicycle, before continuing to run away and resist arrest. Officers were eventually able to apprehend Smith and take him into custody.

Upon his arrest, officers retrieved a black bag attached to Smith's bicycle. The bag contained a large bag of crystalline substance as well as small baggies that appeared consistent with trafficking narcotics.

