Homeless man sentenced to 22 years in prison for manslaughter

Jun. 4—A Yuba County Superior Court judge sentenced a homeless man to 22 years in state prison earlier this week after the man previously pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.

Aurelio Reyes, 42, was arrested in January for fatally shooting Richard Clayton Medina, 29, on the Marysville levee behind the 300 block of First Street. Reyes was arrested without incident two days after the shooting in an encampment north of the Marysville Cemetery.

The Yuba County DA's Office originally charged Reyes with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter. On April 21, Reyes pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and admitted committing a prior strike.

On Tuesday, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter sentenced Reyes to the upper term of 11 years, which was doubled to 22 years in prison due to his prior strike offense.

Tuft said the victim's mother and grandfather gave victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

Reyes has been in custody since Jan. 21.