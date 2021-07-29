Homeless man sentenced to 29 years in prison for causing girlfriend's death

Jul. 28—A Sutter County Superior Court judge sentenced a homeless man to 29 years in state prison on Friday after the man pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in June.

Edward Lee Hendry, Jr., 39, was originally charged with murder, hit-and-run resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter for hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle in July 2020 resulting in the woman's death. Jennifer Trull, 37, of Marysville, was found in the Yuba City boat dock area with major injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Law enforcement determined that Hendry and Trull were in a relationship and had been in an argument in the parking lot of the boat dock. Witnesses told police that Hendry intentionally struck Trull with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Hendry pleaded no contest on June 16 and had the remainder of his charges dismissed. His prison term of 29 years was agreed upon by both sides prior to sentencing, according to Assistant District Attorney Cameron King.

On Friday, Trull's daughter presented a victim impact statement that was read in court by victim services advocate Stephanie Cooper, according to King.

Hendry's sentence was enhanced by him admitting to a prior strike for grand theft of a firearm in 2010 as well as admitting to using his vehicle as a deadly weapon. In addition, Hendry agreed to be sentenced to an additional year in prison for a prior felony domestic violence case from 2019. Without those enhancements, the maximum prison term for voluntary manslaughter is 11 years.

Hendry has been in custody since July 20, 2020.